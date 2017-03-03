Officials in Alberta and B.C. are advising the public that they may have been exposed to measles on specific flights to and from Vancouver.

A statement issued by Vancouver Coastal Health Friday warned passengers who'd flown on Friday, Feb. 24 that a passenger had travelled through the city while infected with the virus.

The advisory affects travellers who flew on China Airlines Flight C132 from Taipei to Vancouver, arriving at 6:10 p.m., and those who took WestJet Flight WS 186 to Edmonton, departing Vancouver at 10:20 p.m. It also extends to passengers who passed through the customs and immigration area, and the domestic terminal, between 6:10 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Officials said travellers should watch for signs and symptoms until March 18. The symptoms of measles are: fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis or pink eye, and a red rash.

Anyone who develops the symptoms should see a doctor, but call the office before going in so precautions can be taken to protect other patients. They are also asked to contact VCH's public health department at 604-675-3900.

Most residents of the province are immune to the virus because they've had the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or had the illness as a child. However, some young adults and people born outside of Canada may not be completely immunized, VCH said.

People born before 1957 are considered immune and do not need a vaccine. Those born between 1957 and 1970 should have one dose of the MMR vaccine if they have never had measles. Those born after 1970 should have two doses of MMR after their first birthday.

VCH also reminded travellers to ensure they are up to date with all vaccines before travelling.