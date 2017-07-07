

Two fast-spreading wildfires burning about 130 kilometres apart in the B.C. Interior have forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

The latest evacuations were ordered in the area of Ashcroft, west of Kamloops, where a blaze discovered Thursday has spread to over seven square kilometres and prompted a local state of emergency. Officials have cleared out an unconfirmed number of homes as well as the entire neighbouring community of Cache Creek.

Witnesses said several buildings on a local First Nations reserve have already been burned and others are threatened. The flames and smoke have also made driving through parts of the region unsafe, prompting closures on parts of Highway 1 and 97C.

North of that fire, another blaze has forced the evacuation of 2,100 properties in the area of 105 Mile House, 108 Mile Ranch and the west shore of Lac La Hache, affecting roughly 3,600 people.

That wildfire was less than one hectare when it was discovered Thursday, but winds have fanned it across 15 square kilometres since. Aggressive flames have torn through trees, many of which were already tinder dry before the blaze broke out due to pine beetle infestation.

"The forest fire is absolutely huge," said Dave Scott, one of the evacuees. "It is cresting the top of one of the mountains and people are around me getting cattle out of the area, horses out of the area. It is very difficult indeed."

Scott said the normally quiet highways heading out of the evacuation zone were full of cars and trucks Friday as people scrambled to get to safety in 100 Mile House, where two emergency centres have been set up.

"Usually you're lucky to see five or six cars in the morning," he said. "The highway is packed, moving at about 45 kilometres an hour."

Officials from the Cariboo Regional District said properties were not at risk of burning by Friday afternoon, but the evacuations were ordered to ensure people were able to escape before the massive fire potentially blocked the escape routes.

“It's prudent to get them out now," said Kevin Skrepnek, fire information officer.

There are only two exits along in the area of 108 Mile Ranch where 2,500 people have been ordered to leave, Skrepnek added.

Fortunately, 100 Mile House remains out of the fire's path for now, and Mayor Mitch Campsall said residents are banding together to help out evacuees however they can.

"As 100 Mile people are, they open their doors. Right now a lot of people are opening their lawns for trailers and what have you," Campsall said.

The Canim Lake Resort east of town also opened its gates to offer full-service campsites to people who were forced from their homes free of charge.

Campsall said the fire, which is being attacked by 120 firefighters, six helicopters and air tankers, is the worst he's seen in the area.

"In 2010 we had a bit of a fire and an evacuation, but this is just way beyond anything we've ever come close to," he told CTV News.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and The Canadian Press

