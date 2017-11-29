Surrey Mounties have issued a warning to the public after a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked home Monday night.

The incident was captured by surveillance camera in the area, and the footage was obtained exclusively by CTV News.

The videos show a woman walking on 113A Avenue near 126A Street at around 10:30 p.m. Another person, wearing light coloured shoes and walking on the opposite side of the street, appears to be following her.

As they walk past the house where the camera was set up, the man on the far side of the street runs across and attacks her from behind.

Police said the victim screamed, and the noise scared off her attacker. Officers were called to the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

She told police she believed she had been followed prior to the incident, possibly for a longer period than shown on video.

She was not physically injured but is shaken by the attack, police said.

The male suspect is described as Asian and about 5-9 with a slim to medium build. He has short black hair that was spiked at the front, and was wearing dark clothing and black-framed glasses. He was also wearing a white mask, and may have been carrying a backpack.

In cases where surveillance footage is available, the quality is paramount, RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said.

"Sometimes it does have an evidentiary value, sometimes it doesn't, but at the very least it does give us a sense of how the whole incident played out," he told CTV Wednesday.

Schumann reminded members of the public to be vigilant: "Please trust your senses. If you feel that something is wrong, there's no harm in calling police on 911."

He said officers will attend as soon as possible, and if it turns out to be nothing, "it's better safe than sorry."

The attack bears striking similarities to two assaults that occurred earlier this month in Vancouver, though the Surrey RCMP said it has not yet confirmed any connections.

Schumann said investigators are always looking to collaborate with other agencies to see if there are links to other crimes.

"We are in contact with our partner agencies," he said.

The suspect in both Vancouver cases had a nearly identical description and was wearing a white medical mask.

Vancouver police said they had not confirmed a link between the two attacks in East Vancouver, but said that the similarities suggested one man could be responsible for both.

The attacks occurred near Victoria Drive and East 64th on Oct. 29, and near the Nanaimo SkyTrain Station on Nov. 15.

Victims described their attacker as an Asian man who is about 5-8 or 5-9 with short, dark hair. The victim of the Nanaimo attack said he was between 20 and 30 years old, and wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on the Vancouver attacks is asked to call t 604-717-0604, while those with details on the Surrey attack should contact 604-599-0502. Tips on any of the investigations can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Jordana Springgay