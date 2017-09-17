

CTV Vancouver





Friends, family and members of the media gathered at a small vigil for Marrisa Shen on the eve of the two-month mark since her body was found in Burnaby's Central Park.

Banners on display in English and Chinese declared "you are not forgotten" and "community safety matters." Valentine Wu, a spokesperson for Shen's mother, says they're thankful for what police have done but are frustrated that work hasn't yielded more results.

"The police did a lot of work and Marrisa's mother appreciates that," he said. "Police have knocked on every door in these condos. Police have collected a lot of video footage as well."

But so far, police have made no arrests and have no suspects.

"On the other hand, [Shen's mother] came from China," Wu said. "[Authorities in China] will find the bad guy very quickly."

Wu says comparing how quickly a killer might be found in China is what makes Shen's mother disappointed.

"For example, in China we have more security cameras in public places," he said.

Homicide investigators released surveillance footage showing the last time Shen was seen alive hours before her body was discovered, leaving a several-hour time frame when she could have been killed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has appealed to the public and members of the media for footage from an initial vigil for Shen and at her funeral.

Investigators say they have 90 persons of interest in the case and have collected video from more than 60 different locations.

On July 26, IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster announced Shen's murder did not appear to be targeted, and instead looked like a random attack.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald.