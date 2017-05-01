

The Canadian Press





MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- The mayor of Maple Ridge, B.C., has cut her public appearances following online harassment, says the city's chief administrative officer.

Ted Swabey says in an emailed statement that officials recently received "credible information" about a personal threat to Mayor Nicole Read.

He says Read has "curtailed her public appearances" while the RCMP investigate.

Ridge Meadows RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Swabey says the situation has been difficult for Read and her family and that the mayor is hopeful she can resume her duties soon.

He says all elected officials and staff should feel safe and be able to do their work free of harassment.