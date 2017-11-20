A man and woman have been charged in connection with the death of a man sucker-punched in a Burnaby Starbucks this summer.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday that manslaughter charges have been secured against 40-year-old Lawrence Alvin Sharpe and 35-year-old Oldouz Pournouruz.

Officers provided few details, but said that the death was not a random act.

The charges were secured about four months after the attack on 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli.

He was sucker-punched in the coffee shop after a dispute over a cigarette got out of hand. Mounties provided few details about the incident at the time, but witnesses said Page-Vincelli appeared upset and lashed out at a woman who had dropped a lit cigarette on the ground.

A man who'd been at the Starbucks on July 12 said Page-Vincelli got "very aggressive towards her," and apparently picked up the cigarette and threw it in her face.

Others said the woman called to a man at the bank next door, who rushed into the Starbucks and punched Page-Vincelli. The young man's head hit a counter and the assailant took off, witnesses said.

Page-Vincelli was rushed to hospital but died three days later.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward