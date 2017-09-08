A man in his 30s has been charged with manslaughter after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in Surrey.

Firefighters were called to a home on 112A Avenue, near 124 Street, Thursday morning shortly before 1 a.m. Crews gained control of the blaze, then located the body of a male inside the home.

Mounties determined the death was suspicious and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

A day after the body was discovered, IHIT announced that a male suspect had been charged in the death. Surrey resident Robert Jones, 32, has been charged with manslaughter, and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

IHIT has provided few details, but said the suspect was identified based on evidence recovered in the initial stages of the investigation. They have not provided information on a possible motive for the incident.

The victim's identity was not made public as his next of kin had not yet been identified.

IHIT has not said whether the death is connected to recent shootings in the area, but they said that it is not believed to be random.