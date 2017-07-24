Two Chilliwack residents are facing murder charges following a fight earlier this month that left two people dead and a third injured.

The fight broke out on July 7 around 10 p.m., in the area of Young Road and Princess Avenue, Chilliwack police said.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Two of the victims, 46-year-old Douglas Presseau and 51-year-old Steven Drage, died of their injuries. The third victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, and has since been released.

Few details have been released "in an effort to keep the investigation on track and in the right direction," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday.

Working with the Chilliwack RCMP, other law enforcement teams and the BC Coroner's Service, IHIT has secured charges against two suspects in connection with Presseau's death.

Kirkland Joseph Russell, 34, and Victoria Sherri Purcell, 29, have been charged with second-degree murder. Both appeared in court Monday.

CTV News has obtained court documents showing Russell and Purcell are each also charged with one count of assault with a weapon against a third man on July 7. It’s not clear if that allegation is connected to the 10 p.m. fight or a separate incident.

When asked whether investigators are searching for another killer in Drage’s death or whether Russell and Purcell are suspects in his death as well, RCMP would not say, citing concerns for the integrity of the investigation and the court cases that will follow.

Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz praised the work of the RCMP in executing the arrests less than three weeks after Presseau’s killing and urged any witnesses to the Friday night altercations to contact officials.

"I tihnk people should sleep more soundly tonight knowing that people have been apprehended for this crime,” said Gaetz. “I just want to ask people to have patience as we go forward with all of our investigations."

Tipsters can contact the IHIT team at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

In a statement, Presseau's family said they appreciated the efforts of emergency personnel leading up to the arrest. They wrote that Presseau was loved by his partner, son, brother, parents, extended family and friends.

"His sudden and tragic murder has torn a gaping hole in all our hearts and lives, and into the very fabric of this community," the statement said.

"Doug was known for his caring and empathic nature, his gregariousness, his generosity and his off-the-wall wit… He will be deeply missed."