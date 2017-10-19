One of three people who died in an ammonia leak at a Fernie, B.C. arena has been identified by his employer as Lloyd Smith.

In a post on Facebook, the Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel said Smith died at the Fernie Memorial Arena on Tuesday.

The company posted a photo of Smith posing with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

"Lloyd is remembered for his quick and contagious smile, matter of fact way of stating things and most of all, his easy-going nature," the AARFP said.

"Quick to praise good work, Lloyd was our incoming President of the Board and leaves a huge void in all of our lives. Lloyd will be deeply missed."

The group asked others to share their memories of Smith.

"What can one say about such a giant of a man?" one person wrote.

"Lloyd was a friend to all and a mentor to many… We are better for having known Lloyd Smith."

Others wrote that he was a great friend, a great boss and an open and caring person.

Smith is listed as the director of leisure services for the City of Fernie.

He was at the arena performing routine maintenance when he and two other workers lost their lives. The ammonia leak triggered a local state of emergency, and the area surrounding the arena was evacuated.

Only one of the workers' bodies was removed from the scene at the time, as it was deemed too dangerous to go back inside the building. On Thursday, it was deemed safe to enter the building and the remaining two bodies were recovered.

In a statement, Fernie Fire and Rescue Chief Ted Ruiter said the city's priority is getting evacuees back into their homes, but that the first step will be to get a more thorough understanding of the situation.

"Once that piece is in place we will have a better idea of a time line on the evacuation order," Ruiter said.

An information line with a recorded message detailing the latest information has been set up at 1-855-346-2188.