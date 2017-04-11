A wanted man was arrested Tuesday after being found hiding in the broom closet of an apartment building in New Westminster.

Darryl Shane McIntyre, 37, was wanted on four province-wide warrants for being "unlawfully at large," police said.

McIntyre -- who has a history of break-and-enter and theft charges dating back to the late '90s -- was first spotted by police in the 700-block of 5th Avenue, but the man immediately fled on foot.

Officers chased after him, and saw McIntyre follow someone into a nearby low-rise apartment building. A police dog searched the building, and sniffed out the suspect in a broom closet near the building's roof.

Police said he "became combative" when they attempted to arrest him, and he sustained minor dog bite wounds during his arrest. He was checked out by a doctor and released a short time later.

McIntyre remains in police custody.