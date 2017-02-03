Vancouver police are investigating an attempted abduction case after a man tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into a vehicle.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, as the boy walked near Blake Street and Garibaldi Drive in Champlain Heights.

He was approached by a man driving a silver Dodge vehicle, possibly a minivan. Police said the man offered the boy candy, but the child ran away and found a group of friends.

The vehicle left the area.

Investigators are looking for the vehicle, which had a heavy tint on the windows, damage to the front end, black electrical tape on the rear cargo door and roof racks with tie-down cords.

The suspect has been described as white, and was wearing dark clothing, a black toque and a grey and black bandana at the time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).