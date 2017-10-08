

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed at a house party Saturday night.

Police say there was an altercation between the 22-year-old victim and an older man shortly before midnight at a home in the 2200 block of Clearbrook Road.

Officers arrived to find the victim bleeding from three stab wounds. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and he was transported to hospital, police said.

The 30-year-old suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.