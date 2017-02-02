

CTV Vancouver





A suspect who allegedly threatened SkyTrain passengers with a machete last year in East Vancouver has been charged.

Counts of assault with a weapon and uttering threats have been approved against Christopher Lee Boyda, a 37-year-old from Coquitlam, police announced Thursday.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be provided," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

Boyda was shot by officers after they responded to a call at 29th Avenue Station during the morning rush hour on Dec. 19.

Police said they barricaded the suspect inside a SkyTrain car, but he managed to escape using a large knife. Authorities said before officers opened fire, Boyda was asked to drop the weapon several times and did not oblige.

The extent of the suspect's injuries hasn't been disclosed, but police said he was treated in hospital, released and placed in their custody.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, launched a separate probe into the actions of police.