One person was injured in a shooting that occurred during a home invasion in Aldergrove, B.C. Wednesday night.

Mounties with the Langley RCMP detachment were called to the 26500 block of 29th Avenue after 911 calls reported hearing gunshots shortly before 8 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene they found one person injured. Police provided few details on his injuries, but said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening.

The wounded person told police multiple people had entered the house and that he'd been shot, but wasn't able to provide much more at the time.

Although it is early in the investigation, Cpl. Craig Van Herk said police believe the incident was targeted. He did not provide a possible motive, but said the victim is known to police.

While Van Herk provided few details, witnesses reported seeing a group of masked suspects and said one was carrying a rifle.

At least two gunshots were heard and it appeared that one of the bullets fired struck a home across the street.

Van Herk said he could not confirm the details from witness accounts, but said he had also heard the reports.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding the invasion and shooting, Van Herk said it was concerning.

"Any time we have gunshots it's alarming, but when we have gunshots going off in a residential area, going into a home where you know people are going to be – this is 7:30 in the evening, people are going to be home – it's not acceptable," he said.

Police shut down the area and posted officers with assault rifles at either end of the street while investigators gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made, but Mounties are following up on multiple leads. Because of the timing of the incident there were a lot of witnesses around, he said.

"At this point we don't have detailed suspect descriptions other than we have multiple people who were at the residence. We're still trying to sort through all of that information."

Officers believe the number of suspects is anywhere from three to six, and ask anyone with more information to come forward.

