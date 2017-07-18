

CTV Vancouver





One man is recovering in hospital after being shot on a quiet residential street in Abbotsford late Monday night.

Police said the shooting took place minutes after officers received reports that two drivers had crashed their cars and started fighting in the area of Hawthorne Avenue and Fairview Street.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like a collision before two shots rang out.

"I was on the computer then I heard a bang, like an accident," said Floare Petrescu, who lives in the area. "My husband ran outside and lot of other neighbours ran outside."

When police reached the scene, they found a victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also spotted a damaged vehicle leaving the area as they were arriving. The driver was arrested and remains in police custody.

The motive for the shooting hasn't been determined, but Abbotsford police said the incident does not appear to be gang-related.

The department's Major Crime Unit is conducting the investigation with help from forensic identification officers.

Anyone with information on the shooting or apparent car crash is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.