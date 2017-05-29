

CTV Vancouver





Man sentenced to 15 years for torturing, sexually assaulting B.C. teen

A Metro Vancouver man who pleaded guilty to a horrific attack on a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to spend 15 years behind bars, minus time already served.

The court heard Paul Schipfel tied up his young victim, beat her and sexually assaulted her over the course of two days back in 2014.

The Surrey teenager was lured to a vacant property off Highway 10 with the promise of a cleaning job.

Schipfel pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with the shocking case in March, and his sentence, which amounts to just over 11 years, was handed down on Monday.

His common-law wife, Grace Davies, is accused of participating in the attack, but she’s being tried separately and none of the allegations against her have been proven in court.

Prosecutors said the victim was eventually taken from the vacant property back to the couple’s home in Surrey, where the crimes against her continued.

She was allegedly injected with drugs and photographed. When she was finally taken to hospital, healthcare workers documented 56 injuries to her.

Schipfel’s defence argued he should serve 10 years, describing the attacker as genuinely remorseful for his actions.