One of the men responsible for a 2015 abduction turned deadly in North Vancouver has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Tian Yi Eddie Zhang received 14 years for manslaughter with concurrent sentences of seven years for unlawful confinement and seven years for extortion as a part of a plea deal in the disturbing case.

That comes down to 11 years and 329 days with credit for time served.

The victim, Peng Sun, was kidnapped for ransom on Sept. 27, 2015. His body was discovered two days later.

Another of the accused, Casey James Hiscoe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully confine and accessory after the fact to murder earlier this month.