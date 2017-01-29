

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after Surrey firefighters discovered the body of a man while battling a fire.

The RCMP was called to a home in the 10800-block of 132nd Street to help fire crews with a blaze in outbuildings located in the backyard.

The body of a man was discovered in one of the buildings, police say.

The cause of both the fire and the victim’s death were not immediately clear. Officers say the man’s identity has not yet been determined.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.