A B.C. man who was caught on camera spewing racial slurs at a lawyer in a Fraser Valley parking lot last year has been handed a conditional sentence.

Hope resident Karry Vernon Corbett, 48, pleaded guilty to assault in connection with the ugly tirade, and was handed his sentence Tuesday in Abbotsford provincial court.

Though he wasn't ordered to spend time behind bars, Corbett was also given one years' probation and a 10-year ban on owning guns. He must pay an unconfirmed victim surcharge as well.

Video of the incident was shared widely on social media, showing Corbett in a mixed martial arts T-shirt yelling "White power" at lawyer Ravi Duhra and telling him to "go back to India."

According to police, Duhra saw Corbett arguing with a parking enforcement officer over a $110 ticket and decided to pull out his phone to record the confrontation.

Corbett left the parking lot, but police were able to identify him quickly and secure charges.