A man who went missing after diving into a creek near Golden, B.C. Friday is now presumed drowned, according to police.

According to Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, Golden RCMP received a report around 3:30 p.m. on June 30 that a 26-year-old man dove of a bridge over Beaver Creek and never surfaced.

Police brought in a search and rescue team, including two boats and a dog, to scour Beaver Creek, Kinbasket Lake and the shoreline. They searched Friday and Saturday, but couldn't find the man.

"Police have been in contact with the man's family and friends. They have been offered support during this difficult time," Sgt. Lineau said in a release.