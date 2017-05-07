

A former professional mountain biker is literally on the road to recovery, running or walking roughly seven kilometres per day after losing the use of his arms and legs four months ago.

Marketing manager Andrew Cho, 30, was at home alone last January when a burst blood vessel in a vertebrae caused instant paralysis. He managed to drag himself to his iPhone and used his tongue to get Siri to summon 9-1-1.

After an extensive rehabilitation where he had to painstakingly relearn how to walk, he joined others across the country Sunday in a 15-km running race in support of a non-profit called Wings for Life, which raises money for spinal cord research.

“I'm really running for those that can't and obviously spinal cord injury is something that hits very close to home for me,” he told CTV News. “It's liberating. To me it's like regaining independence.”

Cho said his mobility still isn’t 100 per cent and he hasn’t regained full dexterity in his hands, but he nonetheless hopes to soon be back on his bike hitting the single-track.

“It's not so much a question of if I'll ride again, it's just when will I do it,” he said.

The Wings for Life World Run is at 4 p.m. starting at the Vancouver Running Company in Kitsilano and heads along the Seawall towards English Bay.

