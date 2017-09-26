

CTV Vancouver





Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Surrey cul-de-sac

A 28-year-old man who was found seriously injured at the roadside in Surrey Tuesday morning after a suspected hit-and-run has died, according to his grieving family.

The victim, identified by a family member as Avtar Singh, was discovered unconscious in a quiet cul-de-sac just step away from his home around 7:20 a.m.

A passerby noticed Singh and called 911. Paramedics found him in cardiac arrest and rushed him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

According to his family, Singh moved to Canada from Dubai just one month ago.

"He's my cousin, who I know very well," Kalwinder Singh told CTV News. "Today is a bad day for me."

The victim was walking to the bus stop so he could take a driving test for a truckers' licence when he was apparently struck, according to his cousin.

The RCMP has described the case as a suspected hit-and-run, but they have yet to find any witnesses or surveillance video and can't say for certain what happened.

"Someone can be injured from a very slow moving vehicle," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said. "For example, someone backing out of their driveway who doesn't look behind them."

Some of the people who live along the cul-de-sac said it's normally a peaceful neighbourhood, and the mystery has left them on edge.

The RCMP said its collision investigation team is involved in the probe. Mounties are asking anyone with information on what happened to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko