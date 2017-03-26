

CTV Vancouver





Police have confirmed a man is dead after a stabbing in Surrey, B.C. early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 17000-block of 57th Avenue in Cloverdale.

RCMP officers say a man with stab wounds was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He passed away shortly after.

The initial investigation suggests the stabbing happened during a fight between two people.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.