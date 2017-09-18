

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after a man was gunned down early Monday morning in Richmond.

Officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, in front of a residential construction site on Bridge Street after responding to reports of shots fired around 3 a.m.

"Despite all attempts to revive the individual he succumbed to his injuries," the RCMP said in a news release.

Evidence is still being gathered, but Mounties said the shooting does not appear to have been random. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to work alongside Richmond RCMP.

Officers were seen bagging evidence, placing orange cones down on the street, and using a police dog to search the area. They also spoke with a distraught woman at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on the crime to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim