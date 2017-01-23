

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks that left one driver dead Monday morning in Abbotsford.

A black 2016 Ford F-350 and a black 2000 GMC Sierra collided in the intersection of Campbell and Marion roads around 9:15 a.m., according to police.

The driver of the Ford was severely injured, and died at the scene before an air ambulance could take him to hospital.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Const. Ian MacDonald said in a news release.

Police said the other driver wasn't seriously hurt, and is cooperating with their investigation.

Collision reconstructionists and patrol officers are continuing to probe what happened, and drivers have been warned to expect traffic diversions in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.