

The Canadian Press





Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 1 in Surrey Friday night.

RCMP say evidence collected so far suggests an eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound SUV.

The 29-year-old driver of the SUV died as a result of the incident, while the driver of the pickup truck was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and are asking any witnesses to contact the Port Mann Highway Patrol.