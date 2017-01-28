Man killed, another injured in Surrey highway crash
Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 1 in Surrey Friday night. (CTV News). Jan.27, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 2:06PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 2:09PM PST
Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 1 in Surrey Friday night.
RCMP say evidence collected so far suggests an eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound SUV.
The 29-year-old driver of the SUV died as a result of the incident, while the driver of the pickup truck was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and are asking any witnesses to contact the Port Mann Highway Patrol.