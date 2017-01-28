Man killed after shooting at East Vancouver hotel
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 12:16PM PST
Police are investigating after a man was killed Friday night following a shooting at an East Vancouver hotel.
Officers were called to the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings Street on the Downtown Eastside around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A man in his fifties was found suffering gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital. He died shortly after.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the VPD.