Police are investigating after a man was killed Friday night following a shooting at an East Vancouver hotel.

Officers were called to the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings Street on the Downtown Eastside around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man in his fifties was found suffering gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital. He died shortly after.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the VPD.