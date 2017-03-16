

CTV Vancouver





B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office is investigating after a man jumped from a Surrey mall parkade following interactions with police.

Surrey RCMP officers and an officer from the Integrated Police Dog Service were surveilling a vehicle near Central City Shopping Centre in Whalley around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday. After the male driver parked in the parkade and got out of the vehicle, police said the man interacted with the officers who had followed the vehicle.

According to police, the man then ran to the edge of the parkade and jumped. He suffered serious injuries.

Video from the scene shows a police presence on the third level of the parkade, however police have not confirmed where the man jumped from.

IIO investigators collected evidence from the scene, interviewed officers and reviewed surveillance video. Surrey RCMP is also investigating.

The IIO investigation will continue if a connection is found between the man’s injuries and the actions of police.

The IIO has been notified of more than 1,200 incidents since September 2012 and continued investigating in about 23 per cent of those.

Anyone who witnessed the incidentearly Thursday morning, especially in the area around the Central City Shopping Centre parkade is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.