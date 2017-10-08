

CTV Vancouver





A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after an overnight stabbing in the Granville Entertainment District.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Granville and Nelson streets.

Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene. In an email statement to CTV News, police said they will be recommending criminal charges against the suspect, including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officers also pepper sprayed and arrested another man for breach of peace. That man, who police say was not connected to the stabbing, was later released without criminal charges.

Police have not provided a motive for the alleged attack.