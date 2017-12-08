Man in serious condition after daylight shooting in Surrey
Mounties respond to a daylight shooting on 21 Avenue in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 11:58AM PST
Mounties are investigating a shooting that left one man in hospital Friday morning in Surrey.
Officers received a report of shots fired around 9:30 a.m. on 21 Avenue near 171 Street, a quiet residential area with a handful of homes.
They found one shooting victim in serious condition, but the suspect or suspects had fled the area in a vehicle before they arrived. No suspects have been identified.
"The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that this is likely a targeted incident. It is too early to determine if this incident is related to drugs or other shootings," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release.
Mounties said they will be canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with any potential witnesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.