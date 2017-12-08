

Mounties are investigating a shooting that left one man in hospital Friday morning in Surrey.

Officers received a report of shots fired around 9:30 a.m. on 21 Avenue near 171 Street, a quiet residential area with a handful of homes.

They found one shooting victim in serious condition, but the suspect or suspects had fled the area in a vehicle before they arrived. No suspects have been identified.

"The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that this is likely a targeted incident. It is too early to determine if this incident is related to drugs or other shootings," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Mounties said they will be canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.