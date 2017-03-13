A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident Monday afternoon in North Vancouver.

Few details have been provided, but Mounties said the incident occurred in the 800-block of East 12th Street.

The scene has been secured, and the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP said.

Police could be seen stopping vehicles on Highway 1 on the North Shore, and witnesses reported seeing a police presence on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The RCMP has not confirmed whether their presence on the highway and bridge is related to the shooting.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Norma Reid

North Vancouver RCMP say a man has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. Area on East 12th Street taped off near Gladstone. pic.twitter.com/LOVAOxh58V — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) March 13, 2017