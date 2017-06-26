

CTV Vancouver





An East Vancouver man risked his life to rescue two kittens after his home went up in flames Monday afternoon, but the selfless act didn't impress local firefighters.

The blaze broke out at a house on Commercial Street near 37th Avenue, causing significant damage to the property and eventually spreading to a neighbouring home.

Crews from a nearby fire hall arrived at the scene quickly, but Battalion Chief Kevin Wilson said their attack was delayed because they had to find a resident who escaped then "foolishly went back into the house" for a pair of three-month-old kittens.

"They had to go and get him out, so that was the first concern," Wilson said.

Firefighters had to break down a door, but ultimately managed to get the man outside safely.

Despite his best efforts, the resident was unable to find his cats, who may have been hiding from the fire. Wilson urged pet owners not to put themselves in danger for their furry friends, who are lower to the ground and less at risk of inhaling toxic smoke.

"Honestly, pets are very good under smoky conditions," Wilson said. "A pet will usually be better off in finding a location away from the smoke and getting out."

Firefighters were also kept busy trying to prevent the blaze from spreading. Unfortunately, a neighbouring home did sustain damage.

Once the flames were doused, crews were able to find at least one of the kittens alive inside the home. The other had not been located within a couple hours of the blaze breaking out.

The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed.