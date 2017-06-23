

CTV Vancouver





When a pickup truck reversed into Wieslew Jagielski's SUV in Surrey, the last thing he expected was to be hit a second time by a bogus insurance claim.

But that's exactly what happened. The driver who backed up into Jagielski on King George Boulevard blamed him for the May 11 fender-bender, and the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia said the onus was on him to prove his innocence.

"I was treated like I was guilty already," Jagielski said. "I didn't expect that."

The claim turned what should have been a small headache – only Jagielski's licence plate and its frame were damaged – into a nightmare that took several weeks and hundreds of dollars to resolve.

ICBC sent him two notices in the mail informing him that, as the driver of the rear vehicle, it was his responsibility to demonstrate he hadn't driven into the pickup.

Fortunately for Jagielski, there was traffic camera footage that captured exactly what happened, but obtaining it from the City of Surrey came with a $378 bill. Rather than wrongly accept blame, he ponied up the cost.

"I was so happy because I had proof," he said.

ICBC's manager of special investigations, Chris Fairbridge, couldn't comment on Jagielski's case for privacy reasons, but said insurance fraud is increasingly a problem in the province.

The number of fraud investigations across B.C. is expected to double this year from 5,000 to 10,000, Fairbridge said, and the consequences for people who get caught can be severe.

"We've had people go to jail," Fairbridge said. "We see everything from people burning their vehicles to staging collisions."

The Crown corporation has promised to pay Jagielski back for his trouble, but the driver is still frustrated that it took more than a month to clear his name. He intends to buy a dashboard camera to prevent being victimized again in the future.

"There's too many people not telling the truth," he said.

ICBC told CTV News its investigators will chase down traffic camera footage themselves, but only when there is "objective evidence" a crash isn't straightforward. With more than 250,000 crashes in the province every year, there aren't enough resources to thoroughly investigate every fender-bender.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko