A man who was stabbed in New Westminster on Halloween night has died of his injuries.

Few details have been released, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team posted on Twitter Tuesday night confirming it had taken over the case.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

The incident occurred near 8th and Columbia streets at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Police were called to the area for reports of an assault with a knife, and first responders found a male victim suffering serious injuries. Paramedics and firefighters performed CPR on the male for several minutes before rushing him to hospital.

Meanwhile, police conducted a dramatic arrest just a few blocks from the scene.

Officers pointed guns at a man in the middle of Columbia Street, telling him to crawl toward them so he could be handcuffed.

Police said two male suspects were taken into custody in connection with the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.