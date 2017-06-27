A man in his 50s has died following a morning assault on East Hastings Street, Vancouver police said.

Few details have been provided, but officers said they were called to the 200-block of Hastings shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering serious injuries.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He is the city's ninth homicide of 2017.

They have not provided any information on a suspect or motive, but said that they do not believe the public is at risk.

Officers ask anyone with more information to contact them at 604-717-2500, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).