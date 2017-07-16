

CTV Vancouver





A man is dead after falling several floors at a building in Yaletown early Sunday, Vancouver police say.

According to a statement, officers responded to a 911 call on Smithe Street near Pacific Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics who found the man say he died as a result of his injuries.

Reports from witnesses suggest the man was playing beer pong and reached out to catch a ball when he fell.

The death has not been deemed suspicious.