Man dead after falling from building in Yaletown
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, July 16, 2017 6:15PM PDT
A man is dead after falling several floors at a building in Yaletown early Sunday, Vancouver police say.
According to a statement, officers responded to a 911 call on Smithe Street near Pacific Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m.
Paramedics who found the man say he died as a result of his injuries.
Reports from witnesses suggest the man was playing beer pong and reached out to catch a ball when he fell.
The death has not been deemed suspicious.