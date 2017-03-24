

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 20s has died of a gunshot wound following a shooting in Abbotsford Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred a home in the 3500-block of Chase Street at around 5 p.m. Officers said they will be reviewing surveillance footage captured by cameras in the neighbourhood.

The canine unit was brought in, and police were seen putting up a tent over several evidence markers. Tarps covered the garage of a home.

Police have provided few details, but confirmed that a man had died in what they believe to be a targeted incident. They would not say whether the victim or the address was known to police.

They did not provide any information on a suspect or suspects in the case.

A man who lives nearby said he was shocked by the police presence in his neighbourhood.

He said he doesn't feel like police have done enough to stop the recent bouts of gun violence in the city.

"I don't know who to blame here… It's got to stop one way, shape or form. We have to do something to stop it," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure