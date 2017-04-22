

CTV Vancouver





A man was pronounced dead at the scene after a pickup truck came off the road and fell down an embankment in Abbotsford early Saturday morning, police said in a release.

The accident occurred at 3:45 a.m. in the area of Straiton and Willet roads.

The two other occupants of the vehicle—a man and a woman in their 20s—were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Abbotsford’s Major Crime Unit and Collision Reconstructionists are still investigating.

Police have not released the identities of the occupants in the pickup truck.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.