Charges have been laid in connection with a startling string of stabbings committed in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Three counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault have been approved against 33-year-old Bradley Michael Mazerolle, who was arrested following the March 12 stabbing spree.

Three people were stabbed and another was assaulted in a series of attacks that started at Cambie and West Broadway and ended near 2nd and Main.

All of the victims have since been released from hospital, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Few details about the suspect have been released, including his name, but a witness to one of the stabbings told CTV News the assailant had dark, unkempt hair and was carrying a Bible.