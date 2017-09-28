

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with two shootings that targeted the same house in South Surrey over the weekend.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced one count of reckless discharge of a firearm has been approved against Cameron Barton, a Surrey resident who is known to law enforcement.

Mounties also revealed the shootings, which were directed at a home on 30th Avenue near 147 Street, are believed to be related to the "dial-a-dope" drug trade.

No one was injured in either incident.

Barton was arrested along with four other people after officers stormed a house in White Rock Monday. The others have since been released from custody, but Barton is being held pending his next court appearance.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.