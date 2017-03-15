

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a Vancouver taxi was carjacked then wrecked in a fiery crash Tuesday night.

The victim, Baldeep Singh, was stopped at West Hastings and Carrall streets around 7:15 p.m. when an erratic passenger climbed into the front seat of his cab, attacked him and forced him out onto the street.

The man didn't seem to be thinking straight, according to Singh.

"All this sweat was coming from [his] face and he had blood on his face and cheeks," Singh said Wednesday morning following a sleepless night.

"I was totally afraid… it was a very bad experience."

The driver suffered minor injuries from being hit multiple times, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Singh, who has been driving a cab for less than two years, said he will need a couple days to recuperate before he can return to work.

Shortly after the carjacking, Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said the taxi was spotted being driven at a "high rate of speed" near Prior Street.

Moments later, police received a call of a taxi hitting another vehicle at the intersection of Clark Drive and Venables Street.

Witnesses told CTV News the taxi seemed to be going 100 kilometres an hour or faster before the collision, which caused the cab to burst into flames.

"The taxi was a complete write-off, completely engulfed in flames" by the time authorities arrived, Fincham said.

There could have been a second carjacking as well, he added, if a Good Samaritan hadn't intervened.

The suspect allegedly got into a 40-year-old woman's car near the crash scene and tried to steal the vehicle. Before he could, a witness yanked him out of the car and held him until officers arrived.

"Fortunately, this man was able to jump in, remove the suspect from the driver's seat of the car," Fincham said.

The woman was uninjured but was extremely shaken up.

Burnaby resident Steven Martin Jasper has since been charged with counts of robbery, attempted robbery and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Tom Popyk and Penny Daflos