

CTV Vancouver





A man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Surrey-Delta border that sent a man in his 30s to hospital late last month.

On the morning of Nov. 23, RCMP officers were dispatched to the area of 96 Avenue and 116 Street after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital, and police say they identified the suspect a short time later.

“This individual was identified as a potential suspect early on and was in custody on unrelated matters shortly after this incident. He remains in custody on these new charges” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement.

The incident also triggered a temporary lockdown at a nearby Royal Heights Elementary, a nearby school.

Trevor Robert McKay, 27, is facing six charges including discharging a firearm with intent to injure, aggravated assault, uttering threats and using a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

Schumann added that the shooting was not related to ongoing gang activity in the Lower Mainland.