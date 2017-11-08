

An acquaintance of a man who allegedly murdered two Vancouver seniors earlier this year had a violent reaction to reporters who showed up at the accused's home Wednesday.

Four journalists from CTV News and another TV station visited the home of Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam to inquire about the alleged killer, but the man who answered the door was not interested in discussing the case.

"He was a nice guy and I guess he was f---ed up, but get off my property," he said.

As the reporters and camera operators were leaving, the man ran over and attacked them, then grabbed the other crew's TV camera and slammed it onto the ground.

"Get the f--- out of here. Turn those f---ing things off. I'll f---ing break those right now," he said.

Police are investigating the altercation, and CTV News is fully co-operating with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, authorities are still working to determine the motive for the mysterious slayings of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones, whose bodies were found inside their Marpole home on Sept. 27.

Kam has been charged with second-degree murder, which means police do not believe the crime was premeditated.

"What was going through his head, frankly, your guess is as good as mine," Chief Adam Palmer said. "We've got no information whatsoever to tie the victims to the accused."

Kam was arrested Monday at a rundown property on Granville Street, a few blocks away from the victims' home at Hudson Street and 64 Avenue.

He just moved from Alberta to Vancouver in July, and had no known employer in the city. While a charge has already been approved against him, police are still trying to piece together his movements in the lead-up to the murders.

"Just because someone's arrested doesn't mean the case is concluded," Palmer said.

One of the victims’ neighbours told CTV News the couple’s garage was broken into a few weeks before their deaths, and that items were stolen from her backyard around the same time.

"We're finding that there's people hanging around the neighbourhood that maybe aren't from here and that does concern me because this does seem to fit that kind of profile,” Emma Greenhalgh said.

Jones and Mah-Jones’s 2014 Kia Soul was missing from their property when their bodies were discovered as well. A witness reported seeing someone drive it out of the driveway the night before.

Police later located it just blocks from the crime scene.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson