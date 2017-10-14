

Police have arrested a man after a triple stabbing in downtown Vancouver that sent three other men to hospital overnight.

In a statement, the VPD said a fight broke out just after midnight on Saturday between two groups of club-goers in the area of West Hastings and Cambie streets.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found three men in their 20s suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody a few blocks away.

The VPD’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. It’s unclear what led the altercation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.