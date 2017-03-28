

CTV Vancouver





A man is in hospital and a second is under arrest following an afternoon stabbing in Vancouver.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Broadway and Ontario Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

One man was arrested and several witnesses to the incident are being interviewed. Police said there is no risk to the public, but did not provide further details.