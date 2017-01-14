

CTV Vancouver





A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood overnight.

Police say a man and woman in their 20s were attacked inside their home near Selkirk Street and West 70th Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The pair managed to get away thanks to a friend who drove them to a nearby gas station where they called 911. The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stabbing was not a random incident. A 25-year-old is in custody as their investigation continues.