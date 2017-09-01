

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is in Langley after a woman and man were killed in what's believed to be a targeted double shooting.

RCMP were called to 232 Street and 64th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunshots.

Members arrived to find a woman and man both suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They could not be saved and died of their injuries.

Police then swarmed a red Jeep with a smashed windshield.

"A policeman had a car pulled over and then all of a sudden there were cop cars coming from every direction," said Terry Clyde, who lives in the area.

Officers used yellow caution tape to close a stretch of 232 Street to traffic, and the damaged Jeep – with both its doors open – was behind the roped off area.

A large farm area just east of the Jeep was also behind police tape.

The cordoned off area is "massive" and it appears there are two separate locations that appear to be linked, reported CTV Vancouver’s Allison Tanner

Police pushed back media from the scene on 232 Street several times, she said.

Langley RCMP said the initial phase of the investigation has led them to believe the incident is targeted and the force will be working in conjunction with IHIT.

Officers are expected to remain at the scene gathering evidence throughout the day.

The identities of the murder victims have not been released.

The reported violence comes hours after a targeted shooting in Abbotsford turned fatal. It's unclear if the incidents are linked.

With a report from CTV’s Allison Tanner

Large police presence in #Langley. 232nd st is closed at 64th. A red Jeep behind police tape and there are lots of officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/t0UuBWxVbp — Allison Tanner (@AllisonM_Tanner) September 1, 2017