A man in his 30s is facing charges in connection with what New Westminster police believe was an attempted theft of a tour boat.

Officers were called to the south side of River Road on Thursday afternoon for reports of a possible break-and-enter to the M.V. Native, a paddlewheeler tour boat moored in the area.

While few details have been confirmed, police said it is believed that a male suspect broke into the boat and started the engine.

The suspect allegedly fired a flare at two witnesses on a nearby boat, police said in a statement Friday. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The New Westminster Police Department's marine unit arrived on scene and took a suspect into custody without incident. Following an investigation, 39-year-old Brendan Roger Fediuk of Williams Lake has been charged with breaking and entering a vessel. Fediuk was also charged with carrying or having a weapon, in this case a marine flare, for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and attempted theft of a motor vessel.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact officers at 604-525-5411.