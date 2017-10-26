

A man who allegedly threatened a sex worker with a gun in B.C.'s Southern Interior over the summer made a court appearance Thursday morning.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, addressed a Vernon court via video looking tired and disheveled in an orange jumpsuit.

The appearance last about a minute before being adjourned, and Sagmoen was remanded in custody pending his next scheduled court date on Nov. 23.

Sagmoen is accused of arranging a meeting with a sex worker in the area of Salmon River Road on Aug. 28, then pulling out a gun and threatening her. The alleged victim was able to escape unharmed and call police for help.

Sagmoen was arrested and charged with six counts: uttering threats, disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose, careless use or storage of a firearm, and intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless.

Meanwhile, a large-scale RCMP investigation is continuing on a Salmon River Road property owned by the Sagmoen family where human remains were discovered days ago.

Neighbours told CTV News that Curtis Sagmoen lives there with his parents.

Mounties have not drawn any connection between their search of the farm and the incident in August, and Sagmoen has not been charged in the discovery of the remains.

On Wednesday, the RCMP announced it had brought in extra equipment and more forensic specialists to help gather evidence on the property, and that investigators still don't know how long it will take to finish their work.

With files from CTV News's Mel Nagy