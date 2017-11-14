

CTV Vancouver





The man who allegedly murdered two married seniors in their Vancouver home earlier this year made a brief appearance Tuesday at provincial court.

The accused, 25-year-old Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, showed up wearing a standard prison-issue T-shirt. He didn't speak, but repeatedly looked over at three family members in the gallery.

His family looked back at him, but also sat silently during his short appearance and walked into a waiting taxi without addressing the media after it was finished.

Kam's case was put over and he remains in custody pending his next appearance on Dec. 12. He has yet to enter a plea.

The victims, 68-year-old Richard Jones and 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones, were found brutally murdered at their Marpole property on Sept. 27.

Police still haven't said whether it was a targeted crime or if the killings were random.